Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.32 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.71.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

