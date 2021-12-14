Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. ELM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

IJS opened at $101.32 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.35 and its 200 day moving average is $103.65.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

