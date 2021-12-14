Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $9.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,872 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FALN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6,614.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,755,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,051,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,633 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,393,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8,332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,694,000 after acquiring an additional 814,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FALN opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

