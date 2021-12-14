Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Purchases 16,261 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,261 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Financials ETF makes up about 1.9% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $62.50 and a 12 month high of $84.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.64.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.