Masari (MSR) Price Hits $0.93 on Top Exchanges

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded up 3,199.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Masari has a total market cap of $14.96 million and $9,447.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded 3,197.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Masari coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Masari alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11,789.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,604,062.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13,408.4% against the dollar and now trades at $511,091.58 or 0.09120018 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11,786,097.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,757.92 or 0.00477474 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16,350.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Jigstack (STAK) traded 15,900,647.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,111.97 or 0.00019842 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $235,216,259.46 or 41.97245117 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3,951,525.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $768.35 or 0.00013711 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13,932.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,492.37 or 0.00365670 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 259,248.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 37,237.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,467.96 or 0.00829183 BTC.

About Masari

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,045,916 coins. The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Masari Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Masari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Masari and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.