Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Masimo worth $16,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 535.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 51.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 28.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $8,714,103.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,389 shares of company stock worth $40,425,338 in the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $276.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.07 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.29. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

