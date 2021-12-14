Maverix Metals (NYSEMKT:MMX) Shares Down 1.2%

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:MMX)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.05. 128,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93.

About Maverix Metals (NYSEMKT:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.