MAX Exchange Token Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $890,384.87 and approximately $94,185.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000815 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,720.92 or 0.99260450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00044851 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.16 or 0.00270731 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.78 or 0.00384350 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009944 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00132229 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008339 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001710 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars.

