Mchain (MAR) Price Hits $0.0004

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Mchain has a total market cap of $33,269.32 and approximately $15.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mchain has traded up 7% against the dollar. One Mchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008616 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004949 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000708 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mchain

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 77,044,725 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

