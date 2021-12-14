mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.45

Shares of mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.45 and last traded at C$4.65, with a volume of 165206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.92.

MDF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of mdf commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$204.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$25.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that mdf commerce inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

