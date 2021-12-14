Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

MDT stock opened at $112.86 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $105.02 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.