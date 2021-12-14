Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCG. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Membership Collective Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.21.

Shares of NYSE:MCG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 439,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22. Membership Collective Group has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $14.87.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.51). Research analysts predict that Membership Collective Group will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth about $157,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth about $352,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth about $622,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth about $890,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth about $963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

