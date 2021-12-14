Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for about 1.7% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,858,000 after buying an additional 78,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,386,000 after buying an additional 58,199 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,755,000 after purchasing an additional 67,531 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 533,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 911,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares in the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO opened at $209.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $153.67 and a 52-week high of $213.12.

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

