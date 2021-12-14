Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Has $4.19 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 2.2% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $237,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 7.8% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.7% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 31,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 16.6% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.40.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $345.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

