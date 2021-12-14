Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,222 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 3.1% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $73,352,910.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $25,183,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,534,124 shares of company stock valued at $916,696,716. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $143.57 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.90 and a 200 day moving average of $143.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

