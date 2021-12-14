Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 1,125 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.6% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Amundi bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $986,948,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,445 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 35.0% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,478,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,115 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4,573.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,126 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $234.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $171.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

