MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) Trading 1.1% Higher

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) shares traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €227.80 ($255.96) and last traded at €226.90 ($254.94). 294,119 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €224.50 ($252.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €206.28 and a 200-day moving average of €187.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.72.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (ETR:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

