Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 36,818 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,818 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 10.6% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.51% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $101,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 506.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.37. 283,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,068,578. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.12.

