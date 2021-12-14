Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 491,168 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1,588.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491,168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 12.1% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $115,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,797. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.43. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $189.58 and a 12 month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.