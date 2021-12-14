Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,506 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,695 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 116,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,803 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $2,916,829. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $134.68. The stock had a trading volume of 26,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,339,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.78 and a 200 day moving average of $121.84. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.