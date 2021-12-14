Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 4,415 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.12. 54,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,559. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.22. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.91 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

