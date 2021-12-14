Method Finance (MTHD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $55.00

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Method Finance has a market capitalization of $318,876.47 and approximately $55.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Method Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Method Finance has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00038041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.62 or 0.00198884 BTC.

Method Finance Profile

Method Finance (MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,560,052 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

