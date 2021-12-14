MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Up 3.5%

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares traded up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.81 and last traded at $41.74. 417,288 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 7,493,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.34.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.74.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 2.38.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $350,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,064. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

