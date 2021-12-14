Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,429 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Yale University purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $339.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $211.94 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

