Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,572 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.8% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.2% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 123,409 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,431,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,965 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 90,511 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.9% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 5,111 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $339.40 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $211.94 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

