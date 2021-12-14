Mina Price Tops $3.23 on Top Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.23 or 0.00006680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $32.62 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded down 16.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00053997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,837.80 or 0.07926532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,328.05 or 0.99816000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00075736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00052498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002621 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 320,728,369 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.