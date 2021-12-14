Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI) Trading Up 14.3%

Modern Cinema Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOCI) was up 14.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 30,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.

About Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI)

Modern Cinema Group, Inc operates as a film making company. It engages in designing and patenting new business and technology models that allow both producers and distribution partners to integrate their systems. The company was founded by Ross Cooper February 09, 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

