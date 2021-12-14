Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 20,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $5,140,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $3,012,900.00.
- On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,465,150.00.
- On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $1,129,300.00.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00.
- On Monday, October 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total transaction of $6,636,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $4,723,500.00.
- On Monday, October 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total transaction of $6,150,800.00.
- On Friday, September 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total transaction of $2,240,200.00.
NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $4.52 on Tuesday, hitting $276.51. The stock had a trading volume of 218,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,480,934. The stock has a market cap of $112.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.71. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $497.49.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,997,000 after buying an additional 112,251 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Moderna by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,529,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
