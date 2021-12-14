Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 20,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $5,140,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Thursday, December 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $3,012,900.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,465,150.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $1,129,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total transaction of $6,636,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $4,723,500.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total transaction of $6,150,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total transaction of $2,240,200.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $4.52 on Tuesday, hitting $276.51. The stock had a trading volume of 218,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,480,934. The stock has a market cap of $112.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.71. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,997,000 after buying an additional 112,251 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Moderna by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,529,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.