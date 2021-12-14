ModiHost 1-Day Volume Tops $25,952.00 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 14th. One ModiHost coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ModiHost has a market cap of $158,566.56 and $25,952.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ModiHost has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ModiHost

ModiHost (CRYPTO:AIM) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModiHost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

