Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 1,225 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 2.5% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $30,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 13.2% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $201,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 22.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 3,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

ACN stock traded down $3.59 on Tuesday, reaching $374.13. 7,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,552. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.83 and a 200-day moving average of $329.64. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $381.15. The firm has a market cap of $236.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

