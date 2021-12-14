Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $8.81 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 128.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 5.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $49,215,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Netflix by 7.3% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 1,495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,034,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $597.68. 32,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,994,594. The firm has a market cap of $264.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $649.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $578.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 target price on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.