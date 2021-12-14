Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.4% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after buying an additional 144,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,314,477,000 after buying an additional 36,958 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after buying an additional 38,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after buying an additional 326,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $59.67 on Tuesday, hitting $2,874.42. 13,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,653. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,893.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,759.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total value of $8,590,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total transaction of $38,862,810.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,510,361 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

