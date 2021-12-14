Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,478 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average of $54.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.