Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 87.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 86 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMO shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.20.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $646.01 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $666.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $618.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $560.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

