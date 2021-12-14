Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 3,120 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,647 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $135.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $240.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.78 and a 200 day moving average of $121.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $137.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $2,916,829 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

