Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Acquires Shares of 538,947 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 538,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,823,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $577,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

SONY opened at $120.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $147.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.35 and its 200 day moving average is $108.47. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $126.00.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

