Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Decreases Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,764,449 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,003,788 shares during the period. Itaú Unibanco accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.17% of Itaú Unibanco worth $88,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,921,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665,460 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,053,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401,400 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,134,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 5,271.6% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 5,781,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,066,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

