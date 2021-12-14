Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lessened its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,438 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MXL. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MXL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on MaxLinear from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

MXL stock opened at $72.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.80. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -482.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.97.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven G. Litchfield bought 7,922 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $657,944.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,742. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.