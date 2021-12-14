Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $154.74 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,047,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,608 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 3.1% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.24% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $154,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 25,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.2% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 297,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after buying an additional 40,799 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CL opened at $81.14 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

