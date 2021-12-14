Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,799 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.22% of Cohu worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Cohu by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cohu by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cohu by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohu alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $174,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,188 shares of company stock valued at $398,280. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.22.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.