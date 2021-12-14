Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Increases Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,861,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120,968 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up approximately 2.5% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.39% of Barrick Gold worth $123,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 51.8% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,439,628 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $112,492,000 after buying an additional 1,855,845 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Barrick Gold by 50.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,135 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 42.7% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 269,594 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 80,665 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,765.5% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 186,550 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 176,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $808,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.