Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Purchases 181,265 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,265 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises 2.7% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.25% of Progressive worth $132,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 9,732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 869.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 40.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.15.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $96.69 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.95.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

