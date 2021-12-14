Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Raises Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.10% of Main Street Capital worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 570,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,432,000 after purchasing an additional 73,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Main Street Capital by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Main Street Capital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 217,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Main Street Capital by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $30.82 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAIN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

