Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 218,649 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,649 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises 2.3% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.15% of HCA Healthcare worth $115,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,059 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,857 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $130,407,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,066.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,332,000 after purchasing an additional 589,645 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,780,696,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA opened at $244.10 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.43 and a 1-year high of $263.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The company has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.35.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

