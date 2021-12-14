Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 274,725 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,725 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.17% of L3Harris Technologies worth $76,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $217.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.04. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.70 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.08.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

