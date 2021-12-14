Monero Classic (XMC) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000453 BTC on major exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $19,048.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.49 or 0.00390222 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000464 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

