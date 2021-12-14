Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.84

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MYSRF shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

