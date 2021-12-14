Monkey Project Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,102.00 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Monkey Project has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $5,102.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

Eternity (ENT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,787,291 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.