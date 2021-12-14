MoonSwap Hits Market Cap of $4.98 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 14th. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. MoonSwap has a market cap of $4.98 million and $121,714.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.72 or 0.00311984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007365 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000475 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 33,094,207 coins and its circulating supply is 33,073,902 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

