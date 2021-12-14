More Coin Trading Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. In the last week, More Coin has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0365 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a market capitalization of $73,054.07 and approximately $391.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00038229 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.21 or 0.00201129 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

MORE is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

